'Concussion' Doctor Reveals His Advice For Tua Tagovailoa

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images) Eric Espada/Getty Images

Nearly a week ago, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary hit that left him motionless on the field.

Tagovailoa was transported to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with a concussion. Thankfully he was able to fly back home with the Dolphins and didn't suffer a more serious injury.

However, one doctor thinks it's time for Tua to hang up his cleats. Bennet Omalu, who inspired the film 'Concussion' where he was played by Will Smith, thinks it's too dangerous for Tua to keep playing.

From TMZ:

"If you love your life," Omalu said in a message to the Miami star, "if you love your family, you love your kids -- if you have kids -- it's time to gallantly walk away. Go find something else to do." "Tua, my brother. I love you," Omalu said. "I love you as much as I love my son. Stop playing. Stop. Hang your helmet and gallantly walk away." "...He should stop," the doctor said. "Sometimes money is not more valuable than human life. $20 billion is not worth more than your brain."

Tagovailoa told reporters that he was feeling well after taking a few days to recover.

Earlier this week, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced that Tua will not play against the New York Jets this weekend.