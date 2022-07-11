Condoleezza Rice Named To NFL Ownership Group

Condoleezza Rice has been officially joined the Denver Broncos ownership group.

Broncos owner Rob Walton released a statement on Monday morning and is super excited about welcoming Rice to the Broncos family.

"We're pleased to welcome former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice to our ownership group," the statement read. "A highly respected public servant, accomplished academic and corporate leader, Secretary Rice is well known as a passionate and knowledgable football fan who has worked to make the sport stronger and better. She is the daughter of a football coach and served on the inaugural College Football Playoff committee. She moved to Denver with her family when she was 12 years old and went on to attend the University of Denver for both college and graduate school. Her unique experience and extraordinary judgment will be a great benefit to our group and the Broncos organization."

The Broncos were officially sold to the Walton-Penner group back in June after the team had been for sale since February.

Rice has served as the Provost at Stanford in addition to her once being the Secretary of State.

She was also close to getting an interview for the Cleveland Browns' head-coaching job back in 2018, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.