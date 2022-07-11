Condoleezza Rice Part Of Broncos' Ownership: NFL World Reacts

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice visits "FOX & Friends" at Fox News Channel Studios on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

The Denver Broncos are under new ownership following the sale of the team to the Walton-Penner group last month.

But on Monday, the ownership group, of Walmart fortune fame, announced that former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice will also be a part of the new era of Broncos football.

Rob Walton released a statement earlier:

We're pleased to welcome former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice to our ownership group. A highly respected public servant, accomplished academic and corporate leader, Secretary Rice is well known as a passionate and knowledgable football fan who has worked to make the sport stronger and better. ... Her unique experience and extraordinary judgement will be a great benefit to our group and the Broncos organization.

The NFL world reacted to Rice's inclusion on social media.

"Damn, can't wait for the Denver Broncos to drastically overestimate the defense of the opposing team in the back three quarters based on poor performance in the first, and then alienate every potential recruit and free agent through a complete misunderstanding of the game," tweeted one writer.

"Punish Rams, ignore Giants, forgive Raiders," replied Vice's Paul Blest.

"You know sometimes you have rival sports teams you hate and it feels silly because you don’t really have any reason to hate them? Well sometimes it feels good to have rivals and know that they are like actually evil," commented one fan.

"And you thought watching them last year was torture."

"I guess she just felt like it had been too long since she'd made an indefensible decision," tweeted Mike Polk Jr.

The Walton-Penner group purchased the Broncos for a reported $4.65 billion.