Condoleezza Rice Weighs In On Deshaun Watson: Fans React

Condoleeza Rice, a well-known Browns fans, recently opened up about the ongoing investigation into Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The former Secretary of State plans on withholding her judgement until the investigation is complete and all facts have been made available.

“I’m someone who believes you keep an open mind until all of the facts are evident,” Rice said, per Cleveland.com. “I know the league is doing an investigation, the Browns have done an investigation. I will just wait to see what the outcome is. These are serious matters. I think every woman feels that these are serious matters, but hopefully people will get to the bottom of it and we’ll see where we are in a couple of months.”

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to Rice's comments.

"At least her judgment is impeccable and she’s never been a participant in harming people through an abuse of power…" one fan wrote sarcastically.

"Oh watch out now Condoleezza Rice Twitters about to Cancel you too bc God forbid you have an open mind here nowadays smh," another added.

Rice also responded to rumors that she was once considered for the Browns' head coaching job.

“I think they had a lot better qualified people to be coach of the Browns,” she said. “I think the Browns found a really good coach in Kevin Stefanski, and I’ll stick with being a fan.”

Earlier this month, Watson was hit with his 23rd and 24th allegations of sexual misconduct stemming from massage therapy sessions over the past year.

The NFL is still in the midst of its investigation and will announce a possible punishment for Watson ahead of the 2022 NFL season.