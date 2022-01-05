Conference Bowl Game Standings Heading Into National Championship

It’s always fun to keep track of which conferences are performing the best among the 40-odd college football bowl games each year.

On Wednesday, Brett McMurphy of Action Network tweeted the standings by conference (by win percentage), which include the first round of the College Football Playoff.

Final bowl records by conference (including Monday’s @CFBPlayoff title game result) Mountain West 5-1 (83%)

AAC 3-1 (75%)

Sun Belt 3-1 (75%)

Big 12 5-2 (71%)

Big Ten 6-4 (60%)

SEC 6-8 (43%)

C-USA 3-5 (38%)

MAC 3-5 (38%)

ACC 2-4 (33%)

Pac-12 0-5 (0.0%) Independents 2-2 (50%) — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 5, 2022

College football fans may be surprised to see the Mountain West sitting on top. Their conference leads the pack by a decent margin, though a few aren’t too far behind.

The AAC and Sun Belt both sport a 3-1 record in this year’s bowl games. With the AAC’s only blemish coming from Cincinnati‘s loss to Alabama in the CFP. Meanwhile, the Big 12 is just one loss shy of having the best overall record.

The middling Big Ten is hovering around .500, while the SEC pulls in at just 6-8. Though that number will change after the national championship game between Bama and Georgia on January 10.

Conference USA, MAC and the ACC have all seen better days. But perhaps no record comes up the state of a conference like the PAC-12. But hopefully, the arrival of Lincoln Riley can change that.