Conference Bowl Game Standings Heading Into New Year’s Day

Like so many things in 2020, this college football bowl season has been strange to say the least.

Fans have had the chance to see everything during the 2020 postseason. Liberty and Coastal Carolina went down to the wire in one of the year’s best games. A fight broke out between Mississippi State and Tulsa that marred an otherwise great contest. Numerous cancelations ended many seasons before teams had a chance to play in a bowl game.

Through it all, some conferences have faired better than others. With just eight games remaining, programs are running out of time to make an impression on a national audience.

Here are the full conference bowl standings so far, courtesy of Stadium’s Brett McMurphy:

Big 12: 4-0

MAC: 2-0

Big Ten: 1-0

Sun Belt: 4-1

MW: 2-1

SEC: 1-1

AAC: 1-4

Pac-12: 0-1

ACC: 0-2

C-USA: 0-6

Independents: 2-1

The Big 12 leads the way in the standings at 4-0 as the conference tries to make up for missing out on the CFP. Oklahoma got the biggest win for the group with a 55-20 blowout of No. 7 Florida in the annual Cotton Bowl. The Big 12 also got victories from Oklahoma State, Texas and West Virginia.

On the other side of the spectrum, Conference USA pulled into New Year’s Day with a 0-6 record. The conference lost numerous early bowl games and never recovered, meaning that they will finish with a winless postseason.

Many of the Power Five conferences will be in action over the next two days. The SEC will have the chance to greatly improve upon their 1-1 start, while the Big Ten could match the Big 12 if everything goes according to plan.

Tune into The Spun all day long on Jan. 1 for non-stop college football coverage. The night caps off with the CFP, featuring a match-up between Alabama and Notre Dame, followed by a rematch of Clemson vs. Ohio State.