Conference USA Is Reportedly Adding A New School In 2024

BIRMINGHAM, AL - NOVEMBER 04: The Conference USA (C-USA) logo on the field at the game between the UAB Blazers and the Rice Owls on November 04, 2017. UAB defeated Rice 52-21 at Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Conference USA is reportedly set to get a new member in a couple of years.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Kennesaw State is expected to finalize a deal to join the conference in a few days.

The school will be the 10th member of the conference and will join in 2024.

Kennesaw State is located just outside of Atlanta and has close to 40,000 students. Its football program launched in 2015 under Brian Bohannon, who is still the head coach to this day.

Bohannon is 63-19 as head coach and has led the program to the FCS playoffs four times. He's also won three Big South titles since starting up the program.

If this deal is finalized, KSU will join a conference that features North Texas, Louisiana Tech, Florida Atlantic, Charlotte, Middle Tennessee, etc.