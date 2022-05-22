Confidence Growing In Amari Rodgers: NFL World Reacts

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 08: A detailed picture of Green Bay Packers players holding their helmets before taking on the Minnesota Vikings on September 8, 2008 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers may have lost Davante Adams this offseason, but the team is reportedly confident in the emergence of slot receiver Amari Rodgers according to reports.

Per Packers writer Zach Kruse, "Packers WR coach Jason Vrable on Amari Rodgers entering Year 2: 'I feel really good about Amari. Cobby bumped me the other day and was like, 'Yo, you can feel it from him.' I just smiled. It's just the start.' Said his confidence is building, things starting to click."

The NFL world reacted to the developments out of Green Bay over the weekend.

"Don't forget about Amari Rodgers," a PFF analyst tweeted.

"Ohhhhhh boy," a Packers fan replied.

"He may never work out, but giving up on/cutting bait on a top 100 pick at WR before year three is Looney Tunes," said another fan.

"TURN THIS UP."

"Love to see it!" said a member of The Draft Network. "My guy is ready for an expanded role."

"Amari actually did some nice things in the passing game last year. Watch the AZ game," tweeted another Packers writer. "Separate that from the special teams stuff. Not counting on him to be WR1. But he can certainly take a big step in year two. The talent that made him a top 100 pick is still there."

The Packers will be banking on some of that production in 2022.