Conflicting Reports Emerge About Super Bowl Halftime Performer

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 06: Taylor Swift attends the InStyle And Warner Bros. Golden Globes After Party 2019 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

In the wake of the NFL's new Super Bowl Halftime Show naming rights deal with Apple TV, there've been conflicting reports about the headlining performer at this year's event.

Variety reports that multiple sources say Taylor Swift will be the star of the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show. TMZ reports that the pop music icon will not perform at the February 12 event in Glendale, Arizona.

Both news outlets sited "inside sources" with "close" and "direct" knowledge of the situation.

The NFL's 10-year Super Bowl naming rights partnership with Pepsi ended this past season. Swift has been locked in a longtime sponsorship deal with Pepsi's biggest competitor, Coca-Cola.

Swift has never performed at a Super Bowl Halftime Show despite being one of the world's most popular musical artists.

It appears we'll have to wait for an official announcement to get the truth about this conflicting rumors.