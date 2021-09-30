The Spun

Look: Congressional Baseball Game Highlight Going Viral

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 29: U.S. President Joe Biden visits the Republican dugout during the the Congressional baseball game at Nationals Park September 29, 2021 in Washington, DC. The annual bipartisan game was first played in 1909. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

It’s the most important week of the 2021 Major League Baseball regular season, as teams are playing their final games, hoping to solidify a postseason spot (or, if you’re bad, high draft pick).

Major League Baseball isn’t the only version of the sport drawing attention on social media on Wednesday night, though.

The Congressional Baseball Game is being played at Nationals Park in D.C. The game pits Republicans against Democrats.

President Joe Biden was in attendance.

A highlight clip narrated by former NFL punter turned media star Pat McAfee has gone viral on social media. He stumbled onto the game on television and showed off a viral highlight.

“WHAT THE HELL DID I JUST TURN ON??” he joked.

That wasn’t quite as fundamentally sound as what you normally see at Nationals Park (although the Nats have been struggling this year) but those in attendance appeared to be entertained, at least.

And, of course, McAfee is always hilarious to listen to.

