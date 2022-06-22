Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney's Comment About Daniel Snyder Going Viral

WASHINGTON - JUNE 5: The U.S. Capitol is shown June 5, 2003 in Washington, DC. Both houses of the U.S. Congress, the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives meet in the Capitol. (Photo by Stefan Zaklin/Getty Images)

Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder declined Congress's "invitation" to testify before the House Oversight Committee. With the hearing going on today, Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney has quickly gone viral for lambasting the embattled NFL owner.

Maloney was not amused in the slightest by Snyder refusing to testify about the alleged toxic work environment in his organization. As chair of the committee, she opened up by ripping Snyder for choosing to vacation on a yacht in France rather than answer for the franchise's issues.

"We invited Daniel Snyder to show to testify today..." Maloney said. "Apparently, Mr. Snyder is in France, where he has docked his luxury yacht near a resort town. That should tell you just how much respect he has for women in the workplace..."

Maloney's comments have quickly made the rounds on social media. But fans aren't really seeing much of a link between choosing to vacation on a yacht and "respect for women."

"What does he being in France have anything to do with respecting women in the workplace?" one Twitter user replied.

"Dan Snyder is a bad guy, but that statement doesn't make sense."

NFL fans - and even a large contingent of Commanders fans - clearly don't like Daniel Snyder.

But it seems like there's still a long way to go before we reach the point of Snyder having to sell the team - or worse, face criminal or civil charges.

What did you think of Carolyn Maloney's comments?