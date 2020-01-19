Conor McGregor hadn’t competed in a UFC event since October 6, 2018. That night, he suffered a pretty rough defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Tonight, he made his return in a big way. Unfortunately for those who spent $60 on the card, it might not have been worth it unless you were in this for some seriously quick McGregor domination.

The Irishman was the aggressor out of the gate, and didn’t take long to go all the way on the offensive. Out of the gate, McGregor delivered a big blow with his shoulder, of all things, breaking Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone’s nose.

The shoulder strike put Cerrone on the defensive, and McGregor stunned him with a high kick, and then proceeded to pummel him after Cerrone went to the ground.

He got the TKO win in just 40 seconds, making tonight’s UFC 246 match the second fastest knockout of his career.

The full, very quick fight has been posted to Twitter:

As you’d expect, Conor McGregor was pretty fired up after the fight:

McGregor has had two lengthy layoffs from the UFC in recent years, with a boxing match against Floyd Mayweather thrown in. His last UFC victory came back in November 2016 against Eddie Alvarez.

Whatever you think of him out of the Octagon, and there are plenty of reasons to dislike him, the sports world is a bit more fun when McGregor has a fight every few months and is destroying people.

Hopefully the next one can go a few minutes, at least. The fight people want to see if McGregor against another man with a penchant for quick TKOs: Jorge Masvidal.

With the win, he moves to 22-4 in his UFC career.

[ESPN]