The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Conor McGregor’s Manager Hints At A Massive Future Fight

Conor McGregor wearing white boxing gloves.LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 26: Conor McGregor stands in his corner during his super welterweight boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr. on August 26, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather wasn’t the most-exciting boxing match of all-time, but it did massive pay-per-view numbers.

Could we see McGregor in another big-time boxing match in the future? It appears so…

McGregor’s manager, Audie Attar, also works with Mayweather’s old rival, Manny Pacquiao. The manager believes that a fight between the MMA star and the boxing legend isn’t just possible, but likely.

Attar said this week that he believes a fight between the two will eventually happen.

“That is a fight we are definitely going to make because both fighters want it,” he said, via Bloomberg TV.

It will be interesting to see if the fight is a straight boxing match or incorporates some MMA aspects.

The McGregor vs. Mayweather match was a straight-boxing fight. McGregor actually showed some spunk early, but like he always does, Mayweather pulled away late with relative ease.

McGregor is expected to make his fighting return early in 2021. He’ll probably stay in the MMA world for a while, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see another boxing match happen.

A fight against Pacquiao would certainly do massive numbers on PPV.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.