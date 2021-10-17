Conor McGregor Is Reportedly Facing Troubling Accusations

Legendary MMA fighter Conor McGregor is reportedly facing a troubling accusation.

According to reports, the longtime UFC star is accused of breaking the nose of an Italian television personality.

McGregor, who’s recovering from his leg injuries, has been accused of randomly attacking Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti at a nightclub. The UFC star was reportedly in Rome after getting his third son baptized at The Vatican.

Facchinetti says that he had been partying with McGregor and his wife, before things went sideways. McGregor allegedly punched Facchinetti in the face after he accepted an invitation from McGregor to another party.

“At 2.30 this night I was attacked by Mr. McGregor,” Facchinetti said in an Instagram video (translated from Italian by SB Nation). “The very famous McGregor, who punched me in the mouth, broke my nose in front of ten witnesses, his friends and his bodyguards. He attacked me without motivation as we talked for more than two hours and we also had fun together. I could have shut up and not say anything to anyone, but since I’m here to tell it, I must say that that person is really violent and dangerous.”

Facchinetti says he plans on suing.

“I took a punch for nothing. That punch could go to anyone. My friends, my wife, or other friends. That’s why I decided to sue Conor McGregor because he is a violent and dangerous person,” he said.