Conor McGregor Has A Strong Message For ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith

Conor McGregor celebrates his win at UFC 246.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 18: Conor McGregor prepares for his welterweight bout against Donald Cerrone during UFC246 at T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith was not happy with Joe Rogan’s comments about their post-UFC 246 discussion last weekend. Rogan felt that Smith wasn’t really qualified to be discussing the fight between Conor McGregor and Donald “The Cowboy” Cerrone.

Rogan didn’t like how Smith labeled Cerrone a “quitter” in his 40-second loss to McGregor last Saturday night. He thought the kind of points Smith made were better suited for other sports, but not professional fighting.

Smith then clapped back on Twitter.

“You’re wrong on this one,” he wrote.

McGregor has since responded, as well, taking Rogan’s side.

“The call you discuss here is A+. I didn’t show enough. I’m not paid by the hour though. Joe’s comments however, come from you saying the opposition fighter quit. Broken nose/orbital bone say different. Fighting is vicious. Those who make the walk deserve full respect! Apologise,” he wrote.

Smith then responded back:

Of course, this likely won’t be the last time we hear this topic being discussed. It’s sure to be brought up on ESPN’s First Take, which is good publicity for UFC, even if those within the sport don’t agree with Smith’s comments.


