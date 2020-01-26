Conor McGregor Has A Strong Message For ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith was not happy with Joe Rogan’s comments about their post-UFC 246 discussion last weekend. Rogan felt that Smith wasn’t really qualified to be discussing the fight between Conor McGregor and Donald “The Cowboy” Cerrone.

Rogan didn’t like how Smith labeled Cerrone a “quitter” in his 40-second loss to McGregor last Saturday night. He thought the kind of points Smith made were better suited for other sports, but not professional fighting.

Smith then clapped back on Twitter.

“You’re wrong on this one,” he wrote.

McGregor has since responded, as well, taking Rogan’s side.

“The call you discuss here is A+. I didn’t show enough. I’m not paid by the hour though. Joe’s comments however, come from you saying the opposition fighter quit. Broken nose/orbital bone say different. Fighting is vicious. Those who make the walk deserve full respect! Apologise,” he wrote.

The call you discuss here is A+. I didn’t show enough. I’m not paid by the hour though. Joe’s comments however, come from you saying the opposition fighter quit. Broken nose/orbital bone say different. Fighting is vicious. Those who make the walk deserve full respect!

Apologise. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 26, 2020

Smith then responded back:

Sir, mich respect to the great @TheNotoriousMMA. My recollection on what I said is “That’s the way it looked.” Cowboy Cerrone is a perennial top-10 fighter. Much respect to him for the lengthy career he has had. Wishing him nothing but the best. But I don’t think it’s unfair to.. — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 26, 2020

say that more than 40-seconds was expected from as tough of an SOB as he is, @TheNotoriousMMA. Nor do I think it’s wrong to assume that there’s no way that’s 40-second fight would take place w/ you vs Nurmegamedov or Masvidal. We expected more than what we got. Props to YOU for.. — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 26, 2020

that. But to know how tough Cowboy is, lots of fans like myself expected more and I don’t think @joerogan is right to question my knowledge about a fight just because I wasn’t satisfied with what I saw. I said what I said and I meant it. It’s possible to do that and still have… — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 26, 2020

Tremendous respect for you @TheNotoriousMMA, along with @joerogan. Both of you are fantastic for the @UFC. I wouldn’t enjoy it nearly as much without the both of you. I wish you both prosperity in the future. But we clearly disagree about Cowboy’s performance on Jan.18.#RESPECT — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 26, 2020

Of course, this likely won’t be the last time we hear this topic being discussed. It’s sure to be brought up on ESPN’s First Take, which is good publicity for UFC, even if those within the sport don’t agree with Smith’s comments.