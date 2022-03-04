The Spun

Conor McGregor Offers Update On Potential Return To UFC

UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor 3LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 10: Conor McGregor of Ireland is carried out of the arena on a stretcher after injuring his ankle in the first round of his lightweight bout against Dustin Poirier during UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor 3 at T-Mobile Arena on July 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

MMA superstar Conor McGregor is still on the mend following the brutal leg injury he suffered during his most recent bout against Dustin Poirier.

On Friday, the former UFC champion took to Twitter to offer an update on his recovery process.

“The sooner the better this leg heals fully and we can get the fuck back going again, Proper! It’s coming 100%! My next scan is this Monday,” McGregor said.

McGregor’s leg crumpled underneath him after throwing a kick on Poirier late in the first round of their UFC 264 matchup in July 2021. The 33-year-old Irishman suffered multiple fractures to both his tibia and fibula. He underwent surgery soon after the injury and has been in recovery ever since.

When asked about McGregor’s possible return earlier this week, UFC president Dana White said his shot to contend for a title will depend on the current champion.

Based on this recovery update from “The Notorious,” it appears his return will come sometime in 2022.

As mentioned by McGregor in his tweet, his next injury evaluation will take place on Monday.

