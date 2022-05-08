Conor McGregor Tweet Going Viral: UFC World Reacts

It's been 10 months since Conor McGregor stepped in The UFC Octagon. But he's back in the news this weekend following the events of UFC 274.

Michael Chandler knocked out Tony Ferguson last night in one of the most vicious KOs in UFC history. Afterwards, he called out The Notorious One, trying to coax him out of retirement for a big money fight.

McGregor brushed off Chandler's callout. But he took to Twitter a short while ago to have some fun at the expense of the recently-KO'd Ferguson.

McGregor posted a few photos from his weekend. Two photos of mint juleps he probably had during the Kentucky Derby, and one photo of Ferguson's face turning into a chicken nugget in the still frame of Chandler knocking him out.

The chicken nugget picture was a reference to Ferguson calling McGregor "McNugget" during their feud a few years back. The two never fought despite Ferguson's desire to face the UFC superstar.

UFC fans couldn't help but give McGregor props for remembering that old reference and using it to perfection:

It's clear that Conor McGregor hasn't lost his ability to trash talk. The bigger question is whether he can still go toe-to-toe with the UFC's best.

McGregor has lost three of his last four UFC fights dating back to 2018. He is coming off back-to-back losses to rival Dustin Poirier, with the latter loss resulting in a hideously broken leg.

Will Conor McGregor return to UFC ever again?