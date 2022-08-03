Conor McGregor Will Make His Big Screen Debut With Jake Gyllenhaal

LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 26: Conor McGregor holds up a cup of his Notorious-branded Irish whiskey as he speaks during a news conference following his 10th-round TKO loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in their super welterweight boxing match at T-Mobile Arena on August 26, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

MMA superstar Conor McGregor has never been shy in front of a camera or a microphone. After parlaying that talent into success as a fighter, he'll now attempt to use those skills as an actor.

According to MMA insider Ariel Helwani, McGregor is set to make his motion picture debut alongside Hollywood actor Jake Gyllenhaal in a remake of the 1989 Patrick Swayze film Road House. Per the report, McGregor will have a leading role.

Filming for the movie is slated for this month. But this doesn't mean that McGregor is leaving MMA for good - yet.

In a statement released by his PR spokesperson Karen Kessler, it is made clear that fighting "remains his top focus" and that this is "the beginning of another successful venture."

"Conor McGregor is very excited to expand his storied career to Hollywood and join with Jake Gyllenhaal in this reimagining of Road House, a beloved classic. While fighting remains his top focus, this is the beginning of another successful venture in the McGregor empire. He is eager to start filming," Kessler said.

Conor McGregor has been out of MMA action since breaking his leg during a fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last year. McGregor has retired and unretired several times through the years, all while shifting his focus to various business ventures.

We've seen a number of MMA fighters parlay their fighting success into Hollywood careers like Chuck Lidell, Gina Carano, Ronda Rousey, Quinton Jackson and Georges St. Pierre.

Will Conor McGregor find success in his new movie venture?