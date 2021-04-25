Conor McGregor’s Tweet About Boxing Is Going Viral

Conor McGregor appears to have made his opinion on Jake Paul extremely clear.

The legendary UFC fighter took to Twitter on Sunday morning with a not-so-subtle message. McGregor appeared to call out Paul, who has taken part in a couple of boxing exhibitions. Last weekend, Paul took down former MMA star Ben Askren.

“UFC high level fighting > Blogger jackass boxing,” McGregor tweeted on Sunday morning.

Paul was in attendance at UFC 261 on Saturday night, though he was booed by several members of the audience. He reportedly got into it with Daniel Cormier, too.

“I just saw Jake Paul and I pointed at him and said don’t play with me,” Cormier said. “Cause I’ll smack him in the face. He’s right there. I’ll slap [him]. I don’t play those games, Joe.”

While some have speculated that we could get a McGregor vs. Paul or Paul vs. Cormier fight, it won’t be happening in the UFC.

“Do you know what would happen to this guy?” Dana White asked. “He ain’t fighting in the UFC. You’re getting me talking about this f—king guy again. He’s getting hand-picked opponents and God knows what else is going on with that f—king thing. There’s a market for that. That’s not what I do. Not what I do.”