Consensus College Football Preseason Top 10 Poll Released

The 2021 college football regular season will be here before you know it.

College football’s spring season is wrapping up, as major programs across the country have either already held their spring games or are planning to hold them soon.

The usual suspects are expected to be ranked at the top of the official preseason polls, which typically come out in August. However, there are already some preseason polls to look at.

247Sports compiled a “consensus” college football preseason top 25 poll, using most of the available way-too-early preseason rankings.

Here’s the “consensus” top 10 from those rankings:

Alabama Clemson Oklahoma Ohio State Georgia Texas A&M Iowa State Florida Notre Dame North Carolina

You can view the complete top 25 here.

There aren’t too many surprises in that preseason top 10. Alabama is going to be a near-unanimous preseason No. 1, even though the Crimson Tide are losing a number of key players to the NFL.

Clemson and Ohio State, meanwhile, are both losing star quarterbacks to the pros, but return a lot of talent across the field.

Iowa State could be the surprise national title contender in 2021, as the Cyclones are ranked inside the top 10 in most of the preseason polls.

Who do you have surprising in 2021?