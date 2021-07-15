Contract Details Released For Nebraska’s New Athletic Director

The sudden and unexpected retirement of AD Bill Moos threw the Nebraska athletics department for a loop earlier this year. But now just under a month later, the Cornhuskers have already found their replacement.

On Wednesday, the Big Ten program signed former Huskers football star and Nebraska legend Trev Alberts as the school’s next Athletic Director.

Details of the new contract were released on Thursday, revealing his salary of $800,000 per year over the next five seasons. As Vice Chancellor for Athletic Leadership and ManagementDirector of Intercollegiate Athletics at the University of Nebraska-Omaha last year, Alberts earned $225,000.

From Nebraska: Trev Alberts will be on a five-year contract and be paid $800,000 per year. Alberts made $255,000 at UNO in 2020. #Huskers — Sean Callahan (@Sean_Callahan) July 14, 2021

While this is certainly a significant jump in pay for Alberts, his salary pales in comparison to what Moos will make in retirement. Including his scheduled $1.2 million salary for the 2021 season, Moos received nearly $3 million buyout money from the Nebraska program.

During Moos’ four-year tenure with the program, the Nebraska football team never notched a winning season. The once-great program hopes its team can return to the glory years under the leadership of someone who experienced them first hand.

Alberts was a superstar linebacker in Lincoln from 1991-1993. During his final season in 1993, the Huskers standout won the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker and earned consensus first-team All-American honors. After helping his team to an 11-1 record, Alberts was selected with the No. 5 overall pick in the 1994 NFL Draft.

In his opening press conference yesterday, Alberts expressed his belief in head football coach Scott Frost, who’s struggled to reach expectations through his first three years with the team.

While Alberts certainly has the football knowledge to contribute to the Huskers program, he said he hopes to take a more hands-off approach.

“I want to be helpful,” he said, per ESPN. “I will not call a play. I don’t tell coaches who to recruit.”

Nebraska will kickoff their regular season late next month with a Week 1 matchup against Illinois on Aug. 28.