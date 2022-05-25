Contract Projection Made For Cardinals Star Kyler Murray

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 15: Quarterback Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals looks to pass during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at State Farm Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

As Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray continues to sit out OTAs as he awaits a new deal, one salary cap analyst gave us an idea of what that deal could look like, Wednesday.

Per Pro Football Focus' Brad Spielberger, for ESPN.com, the two-time Pro Bowler could command a contract in the range of six-years, $280 million with $155 million in guarantees.

That would pay Murray an average annual salary of almost $47 million.

Spielberger is confident the two sides will come to terms on an extension, even with Kyler playing a bit of hardball. Noting how much the former No. 1 overall pick means to Arizona on the field.

Murray has earned the highest PFF grade on throws of 20-plus yards in the NFL over the last two seasons with a 98.8 mark, and the Brown addition will go a long way in continuing that trend. All signs point to a deal eventually getting done, even as Murray drives a hard bargain at the negotiating table while looking for a deal that reflects the new quarterback market, where Aaron Rodgers is now the top earner at just over $50 million per year.

The Cardinals have maintained that Murray is their present and future.

It's just a matter of how much the team is willing to dole out to make that so.