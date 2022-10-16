Controversial Ref Video Emerges From Packers vs. Jets Game

ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 03: A referee picks up a penalty flag during the game between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots at New Era Field on December 3, 2017 in Orchard Park, New York. New England defeats Buffalo 23-3. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

Penalties and how the referees distribute them have been debated heavily over the past week. But one flag that wasn't called has fans outraged.

During the second quarter of today's game between the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Jets running back Breece Hall was pushed out of bounds. But while he was out of bounds, he took an extra bump from a Packers defender.

The referee who was right there to make the call grabbed his yellow flag and appeared ready to throw it for a late hit out of bounds penalty. But he never threw it and after conferring with another referee, no penalty was called on the play at all.

NFL fans were stunned by the obvious miss from the referees there. Jets fans and Packers fans have been arguing over whether it's a "makeup call" or part of a larger theme of poor officiating in the game. Some are even accusing the referees of betting on it.

"The zebras must’ve missed something earlier so this is a make up “no-call”," one Packers fan replied.

"Absolutely ridiculous how many flags got tucked," wrote another.

"Blatant no call. @NFL your bias towards star QBs is killing the league. Call the games fair," a third wrote.

"This is a flag 10/10 times well except when it's the (Jets)," wrote a fourth.

The game is being played on FOX.