Conversation Between Justin Thomas, Caddie Going Viral

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Justin Thomas of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Former PGA Champion Justin Thomas got off to a hot start in Round Two of the PGA Championship. But an interesting conversation he had with his caddie is getting just as much attention.

While playing one of his holes, Thomas started having a discussing with his caddie, Jim "Bones" Mackay over which club to use. Cameras could hear Mackay helping Thomas figure out which club was the right one to use under the circumstances.

"If we hit with this iron, how do you think it would match up?" Bones asked Thomas. Some found it interesting that Bones was effectively quizzing Thomas into choosing the right club for the swing.

Fans certainly found the dynamic between the golfer and caddie to be interesting:

"Masterclass in communication. Bones, Justin Thomas’ caddie, knows what clubs he wants JT to hit. But let’s him gets there on his own. People are much more receptive to ideas/plans if they played a part in developing them," one fan wrote.

"People who don’t play golf think golf is boring… meanwhile this is why I love watching," wrote another.

"Professor Bones holding office hours in the 18th fairway," a third wrote.

Jim "Bones" Mackay is one of the most experienced caddies on the PGA Tour. He was on the bag for Phil Mickelson for 25 years, during which he saw Mickelson claim five of his majors.

If Justin Thomas doesn't win the PGA Championship, it won't be for a lack of aid.