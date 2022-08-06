Cooper Kupp Has 4-Word Response To Odell Beckham Question

On Friday, reigning Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp named his top-five wide receivers in the league during a segment on the I AM ATHLETE show.

The Offensive Player of the Year kept things humble and refused to name himself on the list — but he did have some bias in one of his selections.

Kupp placed former Los Angeles Ram Odell Beckham Jr. in his No. 5 slot.

When host Brandon Marshall asked "So ya'll gonna bring him back?" — Kupp gave a simple response.

"We're trying. I'm trying," he said.

OBJ joined the Rams midway through the 2021 season and served an integral role in the team's Super Bowl run. Unfortunately, after scoring a touchdown in the title game, Beckham suffered a torn ACL.

Beckham is now an unrestricted free agent as he recovers from the ACL surgery he underwent earlier this offseason.

Kupp enjoyed massive personal and team success with OBJ at his side, so it should come as no surprise that he wants his former teammate back in a Rams uniform.

"I want him back. I want him to be a part of the Los Angeles Rams," Kupp said during an interview with The Spun in June. "We’ll have him come pursue a Super Bowl with us again. He was just such a great teammate, such a great person, incredible football player. I learned a ton from him. I want him to come back so bad, but that’s something that they’re working through. "

Where would you like to see Beckham play in 2022?