Cooper Kupp Makes His Thoughts On Turf vs. Grass Clear

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Cooper Kupp #10 and Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrate after Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The debate between turf and grass fields continues to wage on.

Some players prefer to play on turf, while others prefer the old-fashioned way of playing on grass.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp prefers the latter and made that clear during a press conference on Thursday.

"It's not even close," Kupp said, via ESPN. "I know there's stuff going around the league right now, there's some issues. Hands down, we should be playing on grass. Hands down, we should be on grass. And that's all I'm going to say."

This question was asked to Cupp after Seattle Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf and Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson left last Sunday's game with knee injuries.

Almost half of the NFL's stadiums have a turf field, but some players, including Kupp, feel like a grass field will lead to fewer injuries.

The Rams are set to play on their home turf field this Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

Kickoff will be at 4:25 p.m. ET.