Cooper Kupp Names His Top 5 Wide Receivers In NFL
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is coming fresh off one of the greatest single-season performances of all-time.
With a receiving triple-crown season that saw him lead the NFL in receptions (145), yards (1,947) and touchdowns (16), Kupp separated himself as one of the league's elite pass-catching options.
So, where does the reigning Offensive Player of the Year/Super Bowl MVP rank himself among the NFL's elite wide receivers?
During a recent appearance on the I AM ATHLETE podcast, Kupp named his top-five WRs in the league.
He kept things humble, refusing to name himself on the list.
- Davante Adams
- Justin Jefferson
- Stefon Diggs
- Ja'Marr Chase
- Odell Beckham Jr.
OBJ probably didn't make many people's top-five list ahead of the 2022 season, but Kupp is admittedly trying to get his former wide receiver teammate to re-sign with the Rams.
"We're trying. I'm trying," he said.
During an interview with The Spun earlier this year, Kupp echoed this sentiment.
"We talk a lot. I want him back," Kupp said of his relationship with OBJ. "I want him to be a part of the Los Angeles Rams. We’ll have him come pursue a Super Bowl with us again. He was just such a great teammate, such a great person, incredible football player. I learned a ton from him. I want him to come back so bad, but that’s something that they’re working through. "
What do you think of Kupp's top-five list?