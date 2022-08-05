Cooper Kupp Names His Top 5 Wide Receivers In NFL

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams catches an 11 yard touchdown in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is coming fresh off one of the greatest single-season performances of all-time.

With a receiving triple-crown season that saw him lead the NFL in receptions (145), yards (1,947) and touchdowns (16), Kupp separated himself as one of the league's elite pass-catching options.

So, where does the reigning Offensive Player of the Year/Super Bowl MVP rank himself among the NFL's elite wide receivers?

During a recent appearance on the I AM ATHLETE podcast, Kupp named his top-five WRs in the league.

He kept things humble, refusing to name himself on the list.

Davante Adams Justin Jefferson Stefon Diggs Ja'Marr Chase Odell Beckham Jr.

OBJ probably didn't make many people's top-five list ahead of the 2022 season, but Kupp is admittedly trying to get his former wide receiver teammate to re-sign with the Rams.

"We're trying. I'm trying," he said.

During an interview with The Spun earlier this year, Kupp echoed this sentiment.

"We talk a lot. I want him back," Kupp said of his relationship with OBJ. "I want him to be a part of the Los Angeles Rams. We’ll have him come pursue a Super Bowl with us again. He was just such a great teammate, such a great person, incredible football player. I learned a ton from him. I want him to come back so bad, but that’s something that they’re working through. "

