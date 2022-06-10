Cooper Kupp Sets Clear Expectations For Allen Robinson

Thousand Oaks, CA - May 23:Rams Allen Robinson II, #1, during the first day of organized team activities Monday, May 23, 2022. (Photo by David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images) MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images/Getty Images

Earlier this offseason, former Pro-Bowl wide receiver Allen Robinson signed a three-year, $46.5 million contract with the reigning Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams.

Robinson will join a stacked wide receiver room that includes reigning Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp.

During an interview on Friday, Kupp outlined the expectations for his new wide receiver teammate.

He believes the best is yet to come for Robinson.

"Oh, he’s special. He’s really special," Kupp said. "He’s going into his ninth year in the league and I really don’t think he’s been able to showcase the player that he is."

Robinson was underutilized in the Chicago Bears' offense this past season. Through 12 games, the former NFL touchdown leader only received 66 targets — reeling in 38 catches for a career-low 410 yards and one touchdown.

Kupp knows Robinson has the ability to produce at a much higher level.

"He’s all-encompassing in terms of his ability to go down the sideline and make those competitive catches, go across the middle to make those catches. That’s very well known," Kupp explained. "But as a route runner, his nuance, his understanding of defenses, his ability to double people up and play the underneath game, do the things we ask a lot of the receivers to do on our offense. I think a lot of that stuff fits right in with who Allen Robinson is.

"I’m excited for him to be able to step into this place and be a part of this offense. I think it’s going to be a great year for him."

In addition to Kupp, the Rams will also return WR Van Jefferson from their Super Bowl-winning squad.

Kupp also said he's been in contact with Odell Beckham Jr. and hopes the free-agent wideout will re-sign in Los Angeles.