Cooper Kupp Shares Encouraging Postgame Injury News

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 13: Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams runs against a tackle by Anthony Brown #30 of the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at SoFi Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp had a scary moment in yesterday's loss to the San Francisco 49ers, suffering what appeared to be a major ankle injury. But it appears that the damage isn't as bad as it looked.

Speaking to the media in the locker room after the game, Kupp said that he's "feeling alright" but that he would judge it on the next few days.

“I’m feeling alright right now. We’ll know more in the next few days, figure out what’s exactly going on. But, I feel pretty good right now,” Kupp said, via Arash Markazi of TheSportingTribune.com. “Right now, things are pointing toward dodging a bullet. So, hopefully that’s the case moving forward here.”

As for how he sustained the injury, Kupp explained that his foot got caught under a player but was able to get out before sustaining more serious damage.

“Foot got caught, but I think I was able to slide out of there before there was too much damage done,” Kupp added. “So, we’ll see over these next few days how it responds.”

He finished the game with eight receptions for 79 yards and a touchdown.

So Cooper Kupp may have dodged a bullet. The same can't exactly be said for the Los Angeles Rams.

The reigning Super Bowl champions fell to 3-4 on the season and have just been swept by the 49ers. Their next few games won't exactly be easy as they're on the road three times in the next four weeks.

For their sake, Kupp's injury had better be very minor.