Cooper Kupp Video Is Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 13: Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams runs against a tackle by Anthony Brown #30 of the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at SoFi Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver may not have 4.2 or 4.3 burner speed, but he's quick enough to get in the right position to make a play on almost any ball. And he reminded everyone of that in practice this week.

A video is going viral of Kupp doing a footwork drill before making a catch in practice. In the short clip, Kupp's feet are moving so fast that you can barely see his steps before he breaks inside to make a catch.

The clip is going viral with over 760,000 views in a few days. But the comments are where the real action is.

NFL fans loved to see that Kupp has far better footwork than they thought he did. Just about everyone is calling him "smooth" for that incredible footwork.

Cooper Kupp is coming off one of the best seasons for a wide receiver in NFL history. His 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns led the league in all categories, giving him the extremely rare "Receivers Triple Crown."

He followed that up with an equally historic postseason run where he recorded 33 receptions for 478 yards and six touchdowns en route to winning the Super Bowl and being named Super Bowl MVP.

Kupp heads into the 2022 season as one of the favorites to lead the league in receiving yet again.

With footwork like that, it's definitely on the table.