Cooper Manning Reveals 1 Major Key To Son’s Recruitment

The recruitment of five-star quarterback Arch Manning continues to heat up.

Arch Manning, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, has already visited several major programs this summer. Ole Miss is next on the visit list, with the son of Cooper Manning visiting his father’s alma mater.

While Arch Manning doesn’t appear to be close to making a decision, his father shared an interesting tidbit from his recruitment.

It sounds like out of everything involved in a recruitment – relationship with coaches, facilities, location, other players, etc. – the biggest thing might be the Xs and Os. Unsurprisingly, Arch Manning has a great football mind like the rest of his family.

“Arch is really interested in football stuff,” Cooper Manning said in an interview with SI All-American. “Anybody can go to multiple academic meetings and after 30 minutes kind of glaze over, but when he’s in there with the OC’s, the quarterback coaches and talking football, watching film, talking plays schemes, that’s what really his eyes get wide on that.”

Texas, thanks to head coach Steve Sarkisian, is seen by many as a frontrunner for Arch Manning. The Longhorns’ new head coach has a pretty great football mind, after all, especially when it comes to the offensive side of the ball.