Cooper Manning Reveals His Role In Arch Manning's Recruitment

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 02: Arch Manning #16 of Isidore Newman High school throws the ball against Hanhville Highschool on September 02, 2022 in Boutte, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Arch Manning was (and still is) the top recruit in the 2023 recruiting class.

It looked like his recruitment was going to go down to the wire before he chose Texas over the likes of Georgia, Alabama, Ole Miss, Virginia, and Clemson back in June.

His father, Cooper Manning, who's the older brother of Peyton and Eli, spoke to Dan Patrick on his show and said that he was kind of like the "concierge" during his son's recruitment.

“I really took the role of just being kind of the concierge, ‘Let’s go take a look at these schools.’ ‘Dad, I don’t want to go, I just want to stay here with my buddies.’ I know, that sounds great, but we’ve got to go see them, otherwise, you’re not going to figure out what you like and what you don’t like," Manning said (first transcribed by Saturday Down South). "So a little bit of a nag, probably if anything, let’s take a look at this stuff. But he was a little more mature, I mean all teenagers are immature, but he was a little more mature in what he liked, and what he didn’t like."

Manning is seen as the future starter of the Longhorns even though it may not be next season, despite being a freshman.

His dad took on a good role during the recruitment and it looks like it paid off.