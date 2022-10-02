Cooper Rush Believes There's 1 Main Reason For Cowboys Wins

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 29: Quarterback Cooper Rush #10 of the Dallas Cowboys looks for an open receivers against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first quarter of the NFL preseason game at AT&T Stadium on August 29, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are now 3-0 with Cooper Rush as the triggerman in 2022, but the veteran backup knows the team's bread is buttered on the other side of the ball.

After Sunday's game, Rush gave credit to Dallas' defense. Saying via ESPN's Todd Archer, "they're the reason we're winning."

"They’re the reason we’re winning, it’s just plain and simple," Rush stated. "Those guys, I mean, 10 points in the NFL is pretty impressive."

The Cowboys defense held Washington's passing offense to just 170 yards while intercepting Carson Wentz twice and sacking him another two times.

Meanwhile it was another clean game for Cooper Rush and the offense, completing 15-of-27 passes for 223 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Rush has been distributing the ball well through three games while Dak Prescott continues to recover from thumb surgery.

Next up for Dallas? The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.