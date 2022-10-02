Cooper Rush Made Cowboys Franchise History On Sunday

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 26: Cooper Rush #10 of the Dallas Cowboys drops back to pass against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The legend of Cooper Rush grew on Sunday afternoon.

Rush won his third straight start after starting quarterback Dak Prescott went down and is now 4-0 overall as a starter. He's the first quarterback in Cowboys history to start his career 4-0.

For those wondering: No, there is still no quarterback controversy in Dallas. Prescott is still going to start once he's ready to go.

However, Rush has played well since Prescott went down and that continued on Sunday against the Washington Commanders. He finished the game with 223 yards passing and two touchdowns as the Cowboys won, 25-10.

He also continued to take care of the football as he's still yet to throw an interception this season. Through four games, he has 737 yards through the air and four touchdowns.

He's put the Cowboys in a great position in the NFC East as Prescott's return looms.