Cooper Rush Reveals 2 Words He Sticks By At Quarterback

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 26: Cooper Rush #10 of the Dallas Cowboys drops back to pass against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush has two words that he always remembers when he's on the field.

He spoke to the media on Thursday and said he always writes down “decisiveness” and “conviction."

“If you do that at the quarterback position, trust your instincts, you’re usually right. We struggle when we start to second-guess things," Rush said.

That's a good mentality to have when you're under center. If he were to start second-guessing himself, that would lead to more mistakes.

So far, he's done a pretty solid job of trusting his instincts while filling in for Dak Prescott. He's 2-0 as a starter this season and has thrown for 514 yards and two touchdowns.

He's also completed nearly 63% of his passes and has yet to throw an interception.

He'll look to get the Cowboys to 3-1 overall when they take on the Washington Commanders this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.