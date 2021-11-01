Playing quarterback in the National Football League is extremely stressful. One thing that’s even more stressful, though, is watching your son play quarterback in the National Football League.

That’s what Cooper Rush’s dad is experiencing on Sunday night.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is making his first start on national TV on Sunday evening. The Cowboys and the Vikings are locked in a close contest late.

Rush’s dad has been shown multiple times on NBC. It’s pretty heartwarming to watch, as the father of the Cowboys quarterback is clearly very nervous.

The father of the Cowboys quarterback was seen saying “just be smart, just be smart” as he watched his son lead his offense on a potential game-tying or game-winning drive.

NFL fans are loving it.

I love the Cooper Rush dad cam.

More of that, please. — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) November 1, 2021

I want this for Cooper Rush's Dad. — Bob Sturm (@SportsSturm) November 1, 2021

Cooper Rush’s dad is on TV saying “be smart be smart” — Cowboys Nation (@CowboysNation) November 1, 2021

The Cowboys and the Vikings are locked in a close contest. Dallas is trailing Minnesota, 16-13, with less than a minute to play in the fourth quarter.

Tonight’s game is airing on NBC.