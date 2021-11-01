The Spun

Cooper Rush’s Dad Is Going Viral On NBC Tonight

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush.MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 31: Cooper Rush #10 of the Dallas Cowboys throws a pass during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

Playing quarterback in the National Football League is extremely stressful. One thing that’s even more stressful, though, is watching your son play quarterback in the National Football League.

That’s what Cooper Rush’s dad is experiencing on Sunday night.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is making his first start on national TV on Sunday evening. The Cowboys and the Vikings are locked in a close contest late.

Rush’s dad has been shown multiple times on NBC. It’s pretty heartwarming to watch, as the father of the Cowboys quarterback is clearly very nervous.

The father of the Cowboys quarterback was seen saying “just be smart, just be smart” as he watched his son lead his offense on a potential game-tying or game-winning drive.

NFL fans are loving it.

The Cowboys and the Vikings are locked in a close contest. Dallas is trailing Minnesota, 16-13, with less than a minute to play in the fourth quarter.

Tonight’s game is airing on NBC.

