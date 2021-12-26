Plenty of NFL fans and media members alike were surprised to see Falcons do-it-all athlete Cordarelle Patterson miss out on this year’s Pro Bowl.

On Sunday, Patterson responded to the Pro Bowl snub by sporting a pair of Grinch-themed cleats, poking fun at his lack of an invitation.

“No Pro Bowl? No Problem!” one cleat read.

It only took nine seasons, but a team finally found a way to utilize Patterson’s talents fully, outside of the return game.

Patterson entered the league in the first-round out of Tennessee as a dynamic playmaker. But upon entering the league was mostly relegated to being a special teams ace.

Flash is a four-time Pro Bowl and All-Pro return man. And he even was named to the NFL’s all-decade team for the 2010’s in that role. However, Patterson’s production in Atlanta has shown he can be much more than a return man.

Cordarrelle Patterson with 11 touchdowns on the season! pic.twitter.com/rkpKYxNGt5 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 26, 2021

The 30-year-old has thrived in all facets of the game in 2021. Entering Sunday’s game, Patterson is fifth in the NFL in total yards. And he’s found a nice niche for himself as a rusher, receiver and returner for the Atlanta Falcons this season.

While he’s still a threat lining up for a return, he’s proven himself to be just as dangerous in Arthur Smith’s offense.