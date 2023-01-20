Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Massive Recruiting Flip

BOULDER, CO - DECEMBER 4: Deion Sanders, CUs new head football coach, takes questions in the Arrow Touchdown Club during a press conference on December 4, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. CU held an introductory press conference to announce the hiring of Deion Coach Prime Sanders as the schools new head football coach. Chancellor Phil DiStefano and athletic director Rick George accompanied Sanders into a packed room in the Arrow Touchdown Club inside the Dal Ward Athletic Center. Sanders becomes the 28th head coach in Buffalo football history. Sanders, who known as Prime Time during his Hall of Fame playing career has since transitioned into Coach Prime as a head football coach. Sanders, 55, joins the CU program from Jackson State University where in three seasons the Tigers compiled a 27-5 record and won back-to-back Southwestern Athletic Conference championships. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

Deion Sanders has done it again.

For the second year in a row, Sanders flipped the No. 1 cornerback recruit in the country. Last year it was Travis Hunter, who transferred to Colorado to play for Deion after one year at Jackson State.

This time around, it was former Miami commit Cormani McClain. The No. 12 overall recruit and No. 1 corner in the country announced his commitment to the Buffaloes on Thursday night.

The football world flocked to social media to react to the wild recruiting news.

"Five-Star CB Cormani McClain has flipped his commitment from Miami to Colorado! The No. 1 CB in the ‘23 Class had been committed to the Canes since October Deion Sanders has flipped No. 1 CB’s in back to back cycles," recruiting insider Hayes Fawcett said.

"The power of Deion is real. They have a long way to go, but this program is instantly interesting," another reporter said.

"Such a big pickup for the Buffs! The best corner in the nation is coming to Boulder!" another fan said.

Deion might not win in Year 1 at Colorado, but he's winning on the recruiting trail.