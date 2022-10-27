Cormani McClain, No. 4 Recruit In 2023 Class, Announces Stunning Commitment

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 10: Miami head coach Mario Cristobal yells and gestures on the field before the college football game between the Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the University of Miami Hurricanes on September 10, 2022 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

One of the top overall recruits in the 2023 recruiting class has announced his commitment.

Five-star cornerback Cormani McClain, who's a top-five player in the class, has officially committed to Miami.

He's the highest-rated cornerback to commit to Miami in ranking-era history.

McClain is the top player in his state and the top-rated cornerback in the country, per 247Sports composite rankings.

This is a surprise to many since it was expected that he was going to Florida. Heck, all four of the crystal balls on his 247Sports page were pointed in Florida's direction.

McClain also had interest from Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, BYU, and many more.

He'll now join a Miami program that's looking to get back to its glory days under head coach Mario Cristobal. Cristobal is currently in his first season as the Hurricanes head coach.