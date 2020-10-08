The Tennessee Titans got more bad news on Thursday morning as two more players reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. It’s starting to seem inevitable that Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills won’t be played as scheduled.

But should the Titans be forced to forfeit the contest? According to Matt Miller of Bleacher Report, there is now “chatter” that the league could hand Tennessee a loss. If that were to happen, it’s unclear if they would also hand the Titans a loss for the game they missed against Pittsburgh last week.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Titans have now had 23 positive test results since September 24. The Titans are also under fire for a reported unsanctioned workout the day after the team’s facility was shut down.

Obviously, cancelling an NFL game is complicated. It’d be unfair to hand Buffalo a victory and not Pittsburgh. But rescheduling two games for the Titans doesn’t exactly work into the system the NFL built this year.

A lot of chatter the NFL could make the Titans forfeit this game as a punishment for violating Covid protocols. https://t.co/ySsRpOwu18 — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) October 8, 2020

There is another Titans’ player positive test this morning and the inconclusive positive test from yesterday is now a confirmed positive, per source. The Titans’ facility remains closed and the prohibition on in person activities continues. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 8, 2020

Since Sept. 24, the Titans now have had 23 positive test results. https://t.co/uKw5feOARR — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 8, 2020

Last Sunday’s postponed game led to both the Steelers and the Titans using their bye week – and now playing 13 straight weeks to end the season.

The NFL could tack on an extra regular season week to deal with the situation. They could also hand the Titans a loss. Right now it’s unclear which way commissioner Roger Goodell will go.

Hopefully the league can get a hold on the multiple outbreaks it’s dealing with. It’s going to be a long season otherwise.