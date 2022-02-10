The Spun

Country’s No. 5 Overall Recruit, Kadyn Proctor, Down To 7 Schools

The country’s No. 5 overall recruit for the 2022 class is down to seven schools.

Kadyn Proctor, the No. 1 offensive tackle in the country, has trimmed his list of potential schools down to seven on Wednesday night.

The five-star offensive tackle, a 6-foot-7, 330-pound prospect out of Iowa, announced his final seven schools on social media.

  • Alabama
  • Georgia
  • Iowa
  • Michigan
  • Notre Dame
  • Oregon
  • Penn State

Proctor revealed his top seven schools through Hayes Fawcett on social media.

There is currently no clear favorite for Proctor, who’s still considering his home state Iowa Hawkeyes, among other programs.

