Country’s No. 5 Overall Recruit, Kadyn Proctor, Down To 7 Schools

The country’s No. 5 overall recruit for the 2022 class is down to seven schools.

Kadyn Proctor, the No. 1 offensive tackle in the country, has trimmed his list of potential schools down to seven on Wednesday night.

The five-star offensive tackle, a 6-foot-7, 330-pound prospect out of Iowa, announced his final seven schools on social media.

Alabama

Georgia

Iowa

Michigan

Notre Dame

Oregon

Penn State

Proctor revealed his top seven schools through Hayes Fawcett on social media.

BREAKING: Five-Star OT Kadyn Proctor is down to 7️⃣ Schools! The 6’8 330 OT from Des Moines, Iowa is ranked as the No. 5 Player in the 2023 Class (No. 1 OT) More Here (FREE): https://t.co/Iyz6w9eUWm pic.twitter.com/hnwOKi1K6O — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 10, 2022

There is currently no clear favorite for Proctor, who’s still considering his home state Iowa Hawkeyes, among other programs.