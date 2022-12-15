Court Reportedly Makes Decision On Michigan Football Star

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 04: A detail view of a Michigan Wolverines helmet is seen on an equipment cart during the Big Ten Championship Game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines on December 04, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Mazi Smith's sentencing date has reportedly been delayed until after the National Championship game.

The senior defensive tackle for Michigan was arrested on a felony weapons charge back in October.

Smith's sentencing date was originally scheduled for December 29, but has since been pushed back to January 12. The National Championship will be played on January 9.

While Smith was arrested back in October, charges weren't filed until late November. The senior DT played in eight games — including the Big Ten Championship game — after his arrest.

The charge was originally a felony, but has since been downgraded to a misdemeanor. The original charge was dismissed as part of a guilty plea to lesser gun charges last week.

Smith and the No. 2 Wolverines will face off against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Eve.