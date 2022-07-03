Cowboy Cerrone Announces His Retirement: Fans React

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 02: Donald Cerrone (R) speaks with Joe Rogan as he announces his retirement after his welterweight bout against Jim Miller during UFC 276 at T-Mobile Arena on July 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Jim Miller won via a second round submission. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

It's not the way Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone wanted to go out, but after losing by submission two rounds into his 55th career fight at UFC 276, one of the sport's most popular fighters called it career.

“I don’t love it anymore,” Cerrone said after laying his gloves and Cowboy hat at the center of the octagon. “It’s hard for me to get up and this is the longest camp I’ve had in a long time. I just don’t love it anymore. I’m going to be a movie star. It’s time to bow out. One hell of a career. Thank you so much, UFC.”

Fight fans reacted to Cowboy's retirement across social media shortly after his announcement.

"Donald Cerrone retires after his loss to Jim Miller. 'I don’t love it anymore, Joe.' Respect Cowboy Cerrone. Massive respect. Great scene with his kids in there," tweeted journalist Ariel Helwani.

"This ol' cowboy is riding off into the sunset," said UFC Europe. "A hell of a career and a hero's send-off for Cowboy Cerrone."

"Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone retires. An absolute legend in my book. One of the most entertaining fighters to ever do it in the Octagon," commented Marcel Dorff. "All the best to Cowboy. Absolute OG!!"

"Cowboy Cerrone. amazing fighter with many records broken over the course of a 55 fight career. Legend and future Hall of Famer. Have [a] good retirement."

36 wins, 10 knockouts and 55 fights. What a career for one of the sports world's most beloved cowboys.