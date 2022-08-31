Cowboys Adding 2 Quarterbacks To Practice Squad

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

When the Cowboys cut Cooper Rush and Will Grier on Tuesday, Dak Prescott was the only quarterback left in the building.

Now, according to NFL.com's Tom Pelissero, Dallas has re-signed both QB's to the team's practice squad.

Rush is entering his fifth NFL season, all of which have been with the Cowboys, and even made his first career start in a Week 8 game vs. Minnesota last year.

The undrafted signal-caller completed 24-of-40 passes for 325 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Meanwhile, Grier has been with the Cowboys for a year now after being drafted by the Panthers back in 2019.