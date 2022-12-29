Cowboys Adding Running Back For Thursday Night's Game

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

With Dallas Cowboys leading rusher Tony Pollard being listed as inactive for Thursday Night Football against the Tennessee Titans, another running back is going to be getting some spare snaps.

According to Cowboys insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys are elevating running back Qadree Ollison from the practice squad. Ollison will serve as the team's No. 3 running back behind Ezekiel Elliott and Malik Davis tonight.

The former fifth-round draft pick has 25 snaps for the Cowboys this season, mostly on special teams. He has appeared in games against the Bears and Packers this season and has one tackle.

Ollison is not lacking for experience though. He spent the previous three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, rushing for 158 yards and five touchdowns on 44 carries.

Even without Tony Pollard, the Dallas Cowboys are expected to run away with this game (no pun intended).

The Tennessee Titans have named Joshua Dobbs as their starter for tonight. Dobbs has only 17 career passes and has never started a game. They'll also be without all-world running back Derrick Henry.

Suffice it to say, the Cowboys have no excuse not to win this game. They'll need to if they want to have a chance of unseating the Eagles for the NFC East title.

Will Qadree Ollison have a big role in tonight's game?

The game will be played at 8:15 p.m. and will air on Amazon Prime Video.