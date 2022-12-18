Cowboys Admit They're Very Concerned About Serious Injury

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 21: A view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet during an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 21, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch has a long history of neck injuries since coming to the NFL. So when the 26-year-old went down with another one during the game's first series on Sunday, there was obviously concern on the Dallas sideline.

“I’m concerned, obviously,” coach Mike McCarthy said after the game. “I think everybody is concerned based on his history. Miss him? Look at the way he played last week. He was a huge factor.”

The fifth-year man out of Boise State entered the day with 90 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in 13 starts this season and was fresh off a 12-tackle performance in Week 14's win over the Texans.

Vander Esch's last neck injury came in 2019 which forced him out after just seven games and required season-ending surgery.

The Cowboys can only hope that this one isn't as serious as the previous injuries after playing in 30 straight games prior to Sunday's OT loss.