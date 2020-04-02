Cowboys Reportedly Signing Former NFL Star After 4-Year Absence

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly made a major addition to their defense on Wednesday evening.

FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer is reporting that the Cowboys have signed former All-Pro outside linebacker Aldon Smith. The former top 10 pick hasn’t played in the NFL in four seasons.

Smith, 30, has not played in an NFL game since the 2015 season. The former 49ers star has dealt with a number of off-the-field issues.

The 2012 All-Pro linebacker has been suspended for violating the league’s substance abuse policies. He has also been arrested for DUI on three different occasions.

The NFL suspended Smith late in the 2015 season. He hasn’t played since.

Breaking: The #dallascowboys have signed former Pro Bowl LB/DE Aldon Smith to a one-year, marking the end of a 4-year absence. Clean and sober now, incredible how much he’s turned his life around. @NFLonFOX @dallascowboys — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) April 2, 2020

If Smith is truly healthy and feeling good, this could be a huge addition to the Cowboys’ defense. The deal is reportedly four one year and $4 million.

Aldon Smith, soon to be back in the league, gets a 1-year, $4M deal with the #Cowboys. A true comeback story. https://t.co/l1I7TO1oxD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 2, 2020

Of course, a four-year absence is a big one, so it remains to be seen what kind of playing shape Smith is in. Still, there’s a high ceiling with this move.

The Cowboys have made a couple of notable additions to their defense this offseason. Dallas has signed defensive tackles Gerald McCoy and Dontari Poe, among other moves.