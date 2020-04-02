The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Cowboys Reportedly Signing Former NFL Star After 4-Year Absence

A closeup of a Dallas Cowboys football helmet.ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 02: A detail photo of a Dallas Cowboys helmet before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Cowboys Stadium on December 2, 2012 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly made a major addition to their defense on Wednesday evening.

FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer is reporting that the Cowboys have signed former All-Pro outside linebacker Aldon Smith. The former top 10 pick hasn’t played in the NFL in four seasons.

Smith, 30, has not played in an NFL game since the 2015 season. The former 49ers star has dealt with a number of off-the-field issues.

The 2012 All-Pro linebacker has been suspended for violating the league’s substance abuse policies. He has also been arrested for DUI on three different occasions.

The NFL suspended Smith late in the 2015 season. He hasn’t played since.

If Smith is truly healthy and feeling good, this could be a huge addition to the Cowboys’ defense. The deal is reportedly four one year and $4 million.

Of course, a four-year absence is a big one, so it remains to be seen what kind of playing shape Smith is in. Still, there’s a high ceiling with this move.

The Cowboys have made a couple of notable additions to their defense this offseason. Dallas has signed defensive tackles Gerald McCoy and Dontari Poe, among other moves.

Reader Interactions


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.