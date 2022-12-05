Cowboys Announce Big Decision On Tyron Smith Monday

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: Tyron Smith #77 of the Dallas Cowboys in action during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys could be getting a key cog of their offensive line back soon.

According to Jori Epstein, the Cowboys are expecting star left tackle Tyron Smith to practice on Wednesday, which would open up the 21-day practice window.

He would have three weeks to return to game action or else he can't play until next season.

Owner Jerry Jones said on Sunday that there's a chance Smith could return as early as Dec. 11 against the Houston Texans.

“He had a good week this week,” Jones said, via ProFootballTalk. “I can’t think of any single thing that could help a football team more than to have Tyron Smith come in healthy at left tackle. I really can’t. So right there is the biggest lift that you could draw up for the Dallas Cowboys without exception."

Smith has yet to play this season after he underwent surgery on his left knee back in August.

Getting him back will do wonders for the Cowboys' offensive line as he'll be added protection for star quarterback Dak Prescott. He'll also open up a lot of holes in the run game for both Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott.