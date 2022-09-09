Cowboys Announce Decision On Michael Gallup For Buccaneers Game

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 20: Wide receiver Michael Gallup #13 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

As expected, Michael Gallup has been ruled out for the Dallas Cowboys' season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

The fifth-year wide receiver is still recovering from the ACL tear he suffered during Week 17 of the 2021 season.

While Gallup will not suit up in Week 1, he is making some good progress toward a return. He took the field in a limited capacity earlier this week, doing individual drills and running routes during the team's practice.

Team owner Jerry Jones has said the Cowboys will be "conservative" in the handling of Gallup's injury, but this practice activity seems to point to a return sometime in the first couple weeks of the 2022 season. The Cowboys did not place Gallup on IR, meaning he'll likely return sometime within the first four weeks.

With Gallup out, WR1 CeeDee Lamb and the rest of the Cowboys' diminished wide receiver corps will need to step up.

Sunday's Week 1 matchup against the Buccaneers will kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET in Dallas' AT&T Stadium.