Cowboys Announce Decision On Wide Receiver Michael Gallup For Week 2

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 20: Wide receiver Michael Gallup #13 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Despite an encouraging week in Michael Gallup's recovery process, the Dallas wide receiver has been officially ruled out for the Cowboys' Week 2 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Gallup was upgraded to questionable earlier this week and participated in his first full-pads practice on Thursday.

The veteran wideout is still on the mend from the ACL injury he suffered during Week 17 of the 2021 season.

“I think we’re in the final stages. He had good soreness today. It will be great to get him out there for a full week next week. He looks great," Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said on Friday.

Gallup underwent surgery to repair his torn ACL on February 10. Since then, he's hit every mark on his projected injury timeline.

Given the progression of his recovery, there's a good chance Gallup could return to the field for the Cowboys' Week 3 matchup against the New York Giants. The team refrained from adding him to the injured reserve before the start of the season, leaving the door open for a return within the first four weeks.

Gallup's return will be well received by the Cowboys faithful. In addition to Dak Prescott's Week 1 injury, the Dallas squad is notably thin at the wide receiver position. He would be a big help in giving backup quarterback Cooper Rush a reliable target in the passing game.

CeeDee Lamb, Noah Brown and Jalen Tolbert will continue to get the majority of wide receiver snaps in Gallup's absence.